Shares of CVR Partners LP Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (UAN, SMG, FMC, MOS, CF)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

CVR Partners LP ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.4. Following is Scotts Miracle with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9. Fmc Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9.

Mosaic Co/The follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1, and Cf Industries Ho rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9.

