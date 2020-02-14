Shares of Cvr Energy Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (CVI, MPC, PSX, HFC, TSO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cvr Energy Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 3,130.7%. Marathon Petrole is next with a ROE of 2,451.4%. Phillips 66 ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,300.9%.

Hollyfrontier Co follows with a ROE of 2,188.4%, and Tesoro Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,182.8%.

