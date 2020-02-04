Shares of Cubic Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (CUB, KTOS, AVAV, AIR, DCO)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cubic Corp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 219.0%. Kratos Defense & is next with a future earnings growth of 111.7%. Aerovironment In ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 54.9%.

Aar Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 50.8%, and Ducommun Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 50.5%.

