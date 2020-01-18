Shares of Cryolife Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Equipment Industry (CRY, ELMD, MASI, DXCM, BABY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Cryolife Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.13. Following is Electromed Inc. with a FCF per share of $0.15. Masimo Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.24.

Dexcom follows with a FCF per share of $0.30, and Natus Medical rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.48.

