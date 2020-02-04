Shares of Cryolife Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Health Care Equipment Industry (CRY, IRMD, ABMD, CUTR, HSKA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cryolife Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 49.5%. Iradimed Corp is next with a future earnings growth of 38.9%. Abiomed Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 33.2%.

Cutera Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 25.6%, and Heska Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 22.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Heska Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $96.07. Since that call, shares of Heska Corp have fallen 42.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.