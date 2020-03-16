Shares of Crown Castle Int Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (CCI)

Crown Castle Int's stock is down 0.0% to $155.09 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 3.8 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Crown Castle Int have traded between a low of $119.81 and a high of $168.75 and are now at $155.09, which is 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.