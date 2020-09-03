MySmarTrend
Shares of Crocs Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Footwear Industry (CROX, NKE, DECK, SKX, SHOO)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $237,000. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a an RPE of $474,000. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $567,000.

Skechers Usa-A follows with a an RPE of $595,000, and Steven Madden rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $628,000.

