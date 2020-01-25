Shares of Cree Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Semiconductors Industry (CREE, AMD, OLED, IPHI, DSPG)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Cree Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.3%. Following is Adv Micro Device with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%. Universal Displa ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%.

Inphi Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%, and Dsp Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 1.4%.

