Shares of Cree Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry (CREE , MRVL , FSLR , SWKS , QCOM )

Below are the top five companies in the Semiconductors industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE ) ranks first with a gain of 11.40%; Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL ) ranks second with a gain of 10.14%; and First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR ) ranks third with a gain of 9.30%.

Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) follows with a gain of 8.82% and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.38%.

