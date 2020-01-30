MySmarTrend
Shares of Cree Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Semiconductors Industry (CREE, AMD, DIOD, SIGM, CY)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:23am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Cree Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 833,333.3%. Adv Micro Device is next with a EPS growth of 3,760.6%. Diodes Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,562.5%.

Sigma Designs follows with a EPS growth of 2,500.0%, and Cypress Semicon rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,280.1%.

