Shares of Cree Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Semiconductors Industry (CREE, AMD, DIOD, SIGM, CY)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Cree Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 833,333.3%. Adv Micro Device is next with a EPS growth of 3,760.6%. Diodes Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,562.5%.
Sigma Designs follows with a EPS growth of 2,500.0%, and Cypress Semicon rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,280.1%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cree Inc and will alert subscribers who have CREE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest eps growth cree inc adv micro device diodes inc sigma designs cypress semicon