Shares of Cracker Barrel Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Restaurants Industry (CBRL, ARMK, DFRG, BOJA, DRI)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest sales growth.

Cracker Barrel ranks lowest with a sales growth of 47.9%. Following is Aramark with a sales growth of 130.8%. Del Frisco'S Res ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 277.2%.

Bojangles' Inc follows with a sales growth of 292.5%, and Darden Restauran rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 341.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bojangles' Inc on September 28th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Bojangles' Inc have risen 6.9%. We continue to monitor Bojangles' Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.