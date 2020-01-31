MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Cracker Barrel Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Restaurants Industry (CBRL, ARMK, DFRG, BOJA, DRI)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:25am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest sales growth.

Cracker Barrel ranks lowest with a sales growth of 47.9%. Following is Aramark with a sales growth of 130.8%. Del Frisco'S Res ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 277.2%.

Bojangles' Inc follows with a sales growth of 292.5%, and Darden Restauran rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 341.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bojangles' Inc on September 28th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Bojangles' Inc have risen 6.9%. We continue to monitor Bojangles' Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest sales growth cracker barrel aramark :dfrg del frisco's res bojangles' inc darden restauran

Ticker(s): CBRL ARMK BOJA DRI

Contact David Diaz