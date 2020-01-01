Shares of Cracker Barrel Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Restaurants Industry (CBRL, ARMK, DFRG, BOJA, DRI)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest sales growth.
Cracker Barrel ranks lowest with a sales growth of 47.9%. Following is Aramark with a sales growth of 130.8%. Del Frisco'S Res ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 277.2%.
Bojangles' Inc follows with a sales growth of 292.5%, and Darden Restauran rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 341.4%.
