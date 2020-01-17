Shares of Covenant Trans-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Trucking Industry (CVTI, USAK, R, ARCB, HTZ)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Covenant Trans-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.85. Usa Truck Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.91. Ryder System Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.04.

Arcbest Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.09, and Hertz Global Hol rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.23.

