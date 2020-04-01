Shares of Covenant Trans-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Trucking Industry (CVTI, ARCB, SAIA, KNX, WERN)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Covenant Trans-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 119.2%. Arcbest Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 114.6%. Saia Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 72.3%.

Knight Transport follows with a projected earnings growth of 66.1%, and Werner Ent rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 57.2%.

