MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Covanta Holding Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (CVA, CECE, WM, ECOL, HCCI)

Written on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:33am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Covanta Holding ranks highest with a an RPE of $488,000. Following is Ceco Environmntl with a an RPE of $371,000. Waste Management ranks third highest with a an RPE of $344,000.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a an RPE of $332,000, and Heritage-Crystal rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $308,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Covanta Holding and will alert subscribers who have CVA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest revenue per employee covanta holding ceco environmntl Waste Management us ecology inc heritage-crystal

Ticker(s): CVA CECE WM ECOL HCCI

Contact Shiri Gupta