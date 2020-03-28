Shares of Covanta Holding Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (CVA, WM, CLH, SRCL, ECOL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Covanta Holding ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 590.9. Waste Management is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 157.7. Clean Harbors ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 138.8.

Stericycle Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 124.9, and Us Ecology Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 109.0.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Covanta Holding on July 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.34. Since that call, shares of Covanta Holding have fallen 45.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.