Shares of Cousins Prop Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Office REITs Industry (CUZ, CXP, NRE, EQC, FSP)
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Cousins Prop ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.10. Following is Columbia Propert with a sales per share of $2.34. Northstar Realty ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.41.
Equity Commonwea follows with a sales per share of $2.41, and Franklin Street rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $2.52.
