Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Personal Products Industry (COTY, REV, NUS, EL, NATR)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Following is Revlon Inc-A with a a current ratio of 1.2. Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.
Estee Lauder follows with a a current ratio of 1.8, and Nature'S Sunshne rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Estee Lauder on December 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $196.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Estee Lauder have risen 5.8%. We continue to monitor Estee Lauder for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest current ratio coty inc-cl a revlon inc-a nu skin enterp-a Estee Lauder nature's sunshne