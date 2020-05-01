Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Personal Products Industry (COTY, USNA, REV, EL, NUS)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Usana Health Sci with a a beta of 0.7. Revlon Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Estee Lauder follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coty Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have COTY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.