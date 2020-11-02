Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Personal Products Industry (COTY, REV, IPAR, MED, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,590.5%. Following is Revlon Inc-A with a sales growth of 1,541.1%. Inter Parfums ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,346.8%.

Medifast Inc follows with a sales growth of 984.5%, and Estee Lauder rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 499.0%.

