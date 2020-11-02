MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Personal Products Industry (COTY, REV, IPAR, MED, EL)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:30am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,590.5%. Following is Revlon Inc-A with a sales growth of 1,541.1%. Inter Parfums ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,346.8%.

Medifast Inc follows with a sales growth of 984.5%, and Estee Lauder rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 499.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Coty Inc-Cl A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Coty Inc-Cl A in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest sales growth coty inc-cl a revlon inc-a inter parfums medifast inc Estee Lauder

Ticker(s): COTY REV IPAR MED EL

Contact Nick Russo