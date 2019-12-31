Shares of Costar Group Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (CSGP, FCN, EFX, VRSK, HURN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Fti Consulting is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Equifax Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Verisk Analyti follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Huron Consulting rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

