Shares of Costar Group Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (CSGP, RECN, MG, NLSN, HURN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 29.6%. Resources Connec is next with a future earnings growth of 24.1%. Mistras Group In ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 21.4%.

Nielsen Holdings follows with a future earnings growth of 16.2%, and Huron Consulting rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 13.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Huron Consulting. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Huron Consulting in search of a potential trend change.