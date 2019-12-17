Shares of Costar Group Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (CSGP, FCN, VRSK, HURN, FORR)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 59.22. Following is Fti Consulting with a a forward P/E ratio of 39.44. Verisk Analyti ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 33.48.

Huron Consulting follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.13, and Forrester Resear rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.41.

