Shares of Corp Office Prop Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Office REITs Industry (OFC, DEI, HIW, HPP, CXP)
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Corp Office Prop ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 666.7%. Douglas Emmett is next with a EPS growth of 833.3%. Highwoods Prop ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,071.4%.
Hudson Pacific P follows with a EPS growth of 1,285.7%, and Columbia Propert rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%.
