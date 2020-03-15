Shares of Corning Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Electronic Components Industry (GLW, AVX, VSH, BDC, DLB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Corning Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -901.8%. Avx Corp is next with a ROE of 22.0%. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a ROE of 33.9%.

Belden Inc follows with a ROE of 255.4%, and Dolby Laborato-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 415.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Corning Inc and will alert subscribers who have GLW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.