Shares of Corning Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Electronic Components Industry (GLW, AVX, VSH, BDC, DLB)

Written on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 5:22am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Corning Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -901.8%. Avx Corp is next with a ROE of 22.0%. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a ROE of 33.9%.

Belden Inc follows with a ROE of 255.4%, and Dolby Laborato-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 415.1%.

