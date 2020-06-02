Shares of Corning Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Electronic Components Industry (GLW , BDC , VSH , IIVI , DLB )

We looked at the Electronic Components industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW ) ranks first with a gain of 2.65%; Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC ) ranks second with a gain of 2.00%; and Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH ) ranks third with a gain of 1.79%.

Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI ) follows with a gain of 1.70% and Dolby Laborato-A (NYSE:DLB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.69%.

