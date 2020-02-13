Shares of Corning Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Electronic Components Industry (GLW , VSH , KN , IIVI , DLB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Electronic Components industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW ) ranks first with a gain of 2.57%; Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.83%; and Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.70%.

Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI ) follows with a gain of 1.15% and Dolby Laborato-A (NYSE:DLB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.81%.

