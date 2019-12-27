Shares of Cornerstone Onde Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Internet Software & Services Industry (CSOD, TWLO, CRCM, CARB, AMBR)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Cornerstone Onde ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Following is Twilio Inc - A with a a beta of 1.8. Care.Com Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.7.

Carbonite Inc follows with a a beta of 1.6, and Amber Road Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.5.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amber Road Inc on May 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Amber Road Inc have risen 35.7%. We continue to monitor Amber Road Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.