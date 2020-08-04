Shares of Core Molding Technologies Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CMT, TG, CCC, TROX, CBT)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Core Molding Technologies ranks lowest with a an RPE of $133,000. Following is Tredegar Corp with a an RPE of $330,000. Calgon Carbon ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $469,000.
Tronox Ltd-Cl A follows with a an RPE of $577,000, and Cabot Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $659,000.
