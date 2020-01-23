Shares of Core-Mark Holdin Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Distributors Industry (CORE, WEYS, GPC, LKQ, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Core-Mark Holdin ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.07. Weyco Group is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.85. Genuine Parts Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.87.

Lkq Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.04, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.18.

