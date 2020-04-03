Shares of Core-Mark Holdin Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Distributors Industry (CORE, GPC, POOL, LKQ, WEYS)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Core-Mark Holdin ranks highest with a sales per share of $345.71. Following is Genuine Parts Co with a sales per share of $115.74. Pool Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $69.40.
Lkq Corp follows with a sales per share of $32.74, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $27.91.
