Shares of Copart Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, CTAS, MGRC, VVI, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 63.46. Cintas Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 56.61. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 40.74.

Viad Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 36.83, and Mobile Mini rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 32.85.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp on June 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp have risen 28.4%. We continue to monitor Mcgrath Rentcorp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.