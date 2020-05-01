Shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Airlines Industry (CPA, ALK, ALGT, HA, JBLU)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Alaska Air Group is next with a a beta of 0.8. Allegiant Travel ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.
Hawaiian Holding follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
