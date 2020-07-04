Shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Airlines Industry (CPA, ALK, LUV, DAL, SKYW)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.55. Alaska Air Group is next with a FCF per share of $4.58. Southwest Air ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.00.

Delta Air Li follows with a FCF per share of $1.75, and Skywest Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.62.

