Shares of Conn Water Svc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Water Utilities Industry (CTWS, AWK, CWCO, AWR, SJW)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Conn Water Svc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. Following is American Water W with a a beta of 0.6. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.
Amer States Wate follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Sjw Group rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sjw Group on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $71.22. Since that call, shares of Sjw Group have fallen 22.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest beta conn water svc american water w cons water co-or amer states wate sjw group