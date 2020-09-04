Shares of Concert Pharmace Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Biotechnology Industry (CNCE, CLVS, AKBA, SRPT, PRTA)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest sales growth.

Concert Pharmace ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,259,597.7%. Following is Clovis Oncology with a sales growth of 7,106,794.9%. Akebia Therapeut ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,149,504.9%.

Sarepta Therapeu follows with a sales growth of 275,157.7%, and Prothena Corp Pl rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 250,843.6%.

