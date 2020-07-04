Shares of Comtech Telecomm Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (CMTL , VSAT , PLT , CALX , CIEN )

Below are the top five companies in the Communications Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Comtech Telecomm (NASDAQ:CMTL ) ranks first with a gain of 16.04%; Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT ) ranks second with a gain of 14.69%; and Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT ) ranks third with a gain of 13.73%.

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX ) follows with a gain of 11.90% and Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.70%.

