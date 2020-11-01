Shares of Comtech Telecomm Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Communications Equipment Industry (CMTL, NTCT, CLFD, ADTN, CIEN)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Comtech Telecomm ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 81.48. Following is Netscout Systems with a a P/E ratio of 75.45. Clearfield Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 70.98.

Adtran Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 42.31, and Ciena Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 41.47.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Comtech Telecomm on June 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Comtech Telecomm have risen 37.8%. We continue to monitor Comtech Telecomm for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.