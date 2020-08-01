Shares of Computer Program Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Health Care Technology Industry (CPSI, MDRX, CERN, ATHN, HMSY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Computer Program ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.5%. Allscripts Healt is next with a forward earnings yield of 8.0%. Cerner Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 3.4%.

Athenahealth Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%, and Hms Holdings Cor rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 2.8%.

