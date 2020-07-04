Shares of Colfax Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry (CFX , KMT , SWK , AIMC , PH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX ) ranks first with a gain of 20.38%; Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT ) ranks second with a gain of 15.74%; and Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK ) ranks third with a gain of 13.89%.

Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC ) follows with a gain of 13.76% and Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.92%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Parker Hannifin. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Parker Hannifin in search of a potential trend change.