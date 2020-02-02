Shares of Cognizant Tech-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (CTSH, DOX, PFSW, VRTU, LDOS)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Cognizant Tech-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Amdocs Ltd with a a beta of 0.8. Pfsweb Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Virtusa Corp follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Leidos Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

