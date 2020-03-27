Shares of Coeur Mining Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Gold Industry (CDE, GORO, NEM, MUX, RGLD)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Coeur Mining Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Gold Resource Corporation with a a beta of 0.6. Newmont Mining ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.4.

McEwen Mining Inc follows with a a beta of 0.4, and Royal Gold Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.4.

