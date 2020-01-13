Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (KO, PEP, COKE, FIZZ, MNST)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Coca-Cola Co/The ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.25. Pepsico Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.22. Coca-Cola Bottli ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.82.

Natl Beverage follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00, and Monster Beverage rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00.

