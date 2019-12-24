Shares of Coca-Cola Bottli Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (COKE, FIZZ, PEP, KO, MNST)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Coca-Cola Bottli ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.58. Natl Beverage is next with a a price to sales ratio of 2.60. Pepsico Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.07.

Coca-Cola Co/The follows with a a price to sales ratio of 6.92, and Monster Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 10.41.

