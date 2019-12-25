Shares of Coca-Cola Bottli Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Soft Drinks Industry (COKE, MNST, KO, PEP, FIZZ)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Coca-Cola Bottli ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.7%. Monster Beverage is next with a an earnings yield of 2.2%. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.
Pepsico Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.8%, and Natl Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.8%.
