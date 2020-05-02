Shares of Coca-Cola Bottli Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Soft Drinks Industry (COKE, PEP, FIZZ, KO, MNST)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Coca-Cola Bottli ranks highest with a sales per share of $485.25. Following is Pepsico Inc with a sales per share of $44.99. Natl Beverage ranks third highest with a sales per share of $20.25.
Coca-Cola Co/The follows with a sales per share of $7.95, and Monster Beverage rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.14.
