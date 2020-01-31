Shares of Cme Group Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (CME, TRI, ICE, NDAQ, MKTX)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest sales growth.

Cme Group Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 137.7%. Thomson Reuters is next with a sales growth of 149.6%. Intercontinental ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 289.0%.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a sales growth of 663.2%, and Marketaxess rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 708.8%.

