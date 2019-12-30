Shares of Cme Group Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (CME, ICE, MKTX, NDAQ, MSCI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Cme Group Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Intercontinental is next with a an RPE of $961,000. Marketaxess ranks third highest with a an RPE of $945,000.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a an RPE of $528,000, and Msci Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $433,000.

