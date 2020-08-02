Shares of Clorox Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Household Products Industry (CLX, PG, KMB, CHD, CL)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Clorox Co ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8. Following is Procter & Gamble with a a current ratio of 0.9. Kimberly-Clark ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9.
Church & Dwight follows with a a current ratio of 1.1, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.
