Shares of Clorox Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Household Products Industry (CLX , KMB , CHD , ENR , CL )

We looked at the Household Products industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX ) ranks first with a gain of 1.55%; Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB ) ranks second with a loss of 0.87%; and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD ) ranks third with a loss of 1.44%.

Energizer Holdin (NYSE:ENR ) follows with a loss of 1.87% and Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.43%.

